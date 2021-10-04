Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills [Image 11 of 12]

    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment and British soldiers from 3rd (UK) Division conduct a tactical movement drill at Warfighter 21-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 10, TWarfighter 21-4 is a military training event that challenges senior commanders and staffs in a computer driven battlefield simulation. Warfighter 21-4 is the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6607825
    VIRIN: 210410-A-AL574-1525
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 16.47 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills
    Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    training
    warfighter
    wfx21-4
    iiicorpsalliesandpartners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT