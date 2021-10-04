Allied Forces conduct tactical movement drills

Soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment and British soldiers from 3rd (UK) Division conduct a tactical movement drill at Warfighter 21-4 at Fort Hood, Texas, April 10, Warfighter 21-4 is a military training event that challenges senior commanders and staffs in a computer driven battlefield simulation. Warfighter 21-4 is the largest in the 35 year history of the Mission Command Training Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

