    2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Spc. Avery Harris, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, rates a competitor during the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Competitors performed theater level Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills events that involved ruck, marksmanship, medical procedures and detainee operations. The BWC was held in their home stations to adhere to Covid-19 travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6607412
    VIRIN: 210414-A-BD610-1099
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

