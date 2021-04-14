2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors

U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy Rivera (center), a Human Resources Specialist with U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center - Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion and Sgt. 1st Class Nichole Morrell (right), Training Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th SSBn, rate competitors during the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Competitors performed theater level Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills events that involved ruck, marksmanship, medical procedures and detainee operations. The BWC was held in their home stations to adhere to Covid-19 travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

