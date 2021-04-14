U.S. Army Spc. Sean Bean, a Nodal Network Systems Operator-Maintainer with U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center - Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, listens to a brief before competing in the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Competitors performed theater level Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills events that involved ruck, marksmanship, medical procedures and detainee operations. The BWC was held in their home stations to adhere to Covid-19 travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 08:59 Photo ID: 6607403 VIRIN: 210414-A-BD610-1012 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.72 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade Best Warrior Competition - Belgium competitors [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.