ARTP 21.1 Day 1

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, emplace an M777A2 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. ARTP provides realistic, live-fire training opportunities to the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires from a distributed environment in support of maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021
Location: CAMP FUJI, JP
by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo