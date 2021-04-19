Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 21.1 Day 1 [Image 3 of 5]

    ARTP 21.1 Day 1

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Andre Hillman, a field artillery cannoneer with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, emplaces an M777A2 Howitzer from a vehicle during Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. ARTP provides realistic, live-fire training opportunities to the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires from a distributed environment in support of maritime operations. Hillman is a native of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by
    Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 21.1 Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Artillery Relocation Training Program
    3d Mardiv
    3d Marine Division
    ARTP 21.1

