ARTP 21.1 Day 1

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Andre Hillman, a field artillery cannoneer with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, emplaces an M777A2 Howitzer from a vehicle during Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. ARTP provides realistic, live-fire training opportunities to the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires from a distributed environment in support of maritime operations. Hillman is a native of Buffalo, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by

Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

