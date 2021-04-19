Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 21.1 Day 1 [Image 4 of 5]

    ARTP 21.1 Day 1

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, emplace an M777A2 Howitzer during Artillery Relocation Training Program 21.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training contributes to the defense of Japan and the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. ARTP provides realistic, live-fire training opportunities to the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires from a distributed environment in support of maritime operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 07:25
    Photo ID: 6607268
    VIRIN: 210419-M-ME993-617
    Resolution: 5475x4016
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 21.1 Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Fuji
    Artillery Relocation Training Program
    3d Mardiv
    3d Marine Division
    ARTP 21.1

