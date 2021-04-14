Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, joins deployed Airmen at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during a virtual question and answer session, April 14, 2021. The event was organized by the wing diversity and inclusion council and provided Airmen the opportunity to ask questions of top-level Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:51
    Photo ID: 6607247
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-NJ935-0085
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 771 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW
    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW
    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW
    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW
    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    Jr.
    CSAF
    Red Tails
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT