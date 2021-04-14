U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, joins deployed Airmen at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing during a virtual question and answer session, April 14, 2021. The event was organized by the wing diversity and inclusion council and provided Airmen the opportunity to ask questions of top-level Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW
