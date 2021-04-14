U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown joined deployed Airmen at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing virtually to discuss diversity and inclusion and the future of the force, April 14, 2021. The event was organized by the wing diversity and inclusion council and provided Airmen the opportunity to ask questions of top-level Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:51 Photo ID: 6607243 VIRIN: 210414-Z-NJ935-0020 Resolution: 4219x2604 Size: 254.75 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Chief of Staff lays out way forward for deployed Airmen at 332nd AEW [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.