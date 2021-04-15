Stuttgart Holds Annual K-9 Certification

100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog (MWD) undergoes, certification tests held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

