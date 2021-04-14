100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog (MWD) undergoes, certification tests held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 02:00
|Photo ID:
|6607044
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-ZQ575-0189
|Resolution:
|5618x3745
|Size:
|28.42 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stuttgart Holds Annual K-9 Certification [Image 14 of 14], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT