    Stuttgart Holds Annual K-9 Certification [Image 8 of 14]

    Stuttgart Holds Annual K-9 Certification

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog (MWD) undergoes, certification tests held April 12-16, at –Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany. The dogs are trained to find either narcotics or explosives - but never both - so that handlers know exactly what the dogs are alerting on. The certification is part of a weeklong process the teams must go through every year in order to work as a K-9 team while in garrison or when deployed. (U.S. Army photo by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:00
    This work, Stuttgart Holds Annual K-9 Certification [Image 14 of 14], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

