    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits Hampton Roads [Image 1 of 2]

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits Hampton Roads

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    210419-N-DP001-0004 NORFOLK (Apr. 19, 2021) Admiral Bill Lescher, U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations, center, is greeted by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, before a tour of unaccompanied Sailor housing during a trip to Hampton Roads, April 19, 2021. Lescher visited multiple commands in the Hampton Roads area, including U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Military Sealift Command, Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, and Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits Hampton Roads
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits USFF

