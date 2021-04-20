210419-N-DP001-0004 NORFOLK (Apr. 19, 2021) Admiral Bill Lescher, U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations, center, is greeted by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, before a tour of unaccompanied Sailor housing during a trip to Hampton Roads, April 19, 2021. Lescher visited multiple commands in the Hampton Roads area, including U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Military Sealift Command, Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, and Newport News Shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6606829 VIRIN: 210419-N-DP001-0004 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 764.93 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits Hampton Roads [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.