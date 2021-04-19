Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits USFF [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits USFF

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    210419-N-JU894-0008 NORFOLK (Apr. 19, 2021) Adm. Bill Lescher, U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations, left, is greeted by Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) during a trip to Hampton Roads. USFFC trains, certifies, and provides combat-ready Navy forces to combatant commands that are capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits USFF [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brooke Macchietto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

