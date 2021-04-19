Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher Visits USFF

210419-N-JU894-0008 NORFOLK (Apr. 19, 2021) Adm. Bill Lescher, U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations, left, is greeted by Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) during a trip to Hampton Roads. USFFC trains, certifies, and provides combat-ready Navy forces to combatant commands that are capable of conducting prompt, sustained naval, joint and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 Photo ID: 6606838 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US