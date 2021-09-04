USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Daniel Bush, a civil affairs specialist with the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, 308th Civil Affairs Brigade, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, gets an assist from Staff Sgt. Natalie N. Tedesco, a psychological operations specialist from the 303rd Psychological Operations Company (Tactical), 2nd Psychological Operations Group, during the Fit to Win confidence course portion of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., April 8-11. The USACAPOC(A) BWC enhances basic Soldier skills and individual readiness tasks needed to adapt to the ever-changing operational environment. The top Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer who earn the title of "Best Warrior" will go on to represent USACAPOC (A) at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition later this summer at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.

