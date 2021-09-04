Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course [Image 3 of 3]

    USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lisa Litchfield 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Jonathon Chacon, a civil affairs specialist with the 426th Civil Affairs Bn., Upland, Calif., directs from the ground as his team, Spc. Jackson W. Daab, a civil affairs specialist with the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion, Buckeye, Ariz., Staff Sgt. Marco Campos, a wheel vehicle mechanic with 410th Civil Affairs Battalion, El Paso, Texas, and Spc. Timothy Lowitzer, 1001st Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Training Company, Trenton, New Jersey, work to successfully conquer the final wall during the confidence course portion of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., held April 8-11. Competitors navigated the course as a team, relying on each other to successfully complete certain sections of the course as well as contributing individually to the timed event. The USACAPOC (A) BWC enhances basic Soldier skills and individual readiness tasks needed to adapt to the ever-changing operational environment. The top Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer who earn the title of "Best Warrior" will go on to represent USACAPOC(A) at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition later this summer at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6606675
    VIRIN: 210409-A-VY746-356
    Resolution: 6160x4372
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Lisa Litchfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course
    USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course
    USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    More than winning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    NCO of the Year
    Soldier of the Year
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)
    USACAPOCBWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT