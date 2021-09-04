USACAPOC (A) BWC Confidence Course

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jackson W. Daab (left), a civil affairs specialist with the 492nd Civil Affairs Battalion, Buckeye, Ariz., and Staff Sgt. Jonathon Chacon (right), a civil affairs specialist with the 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, Upland, Calif., pull Spc. Timothy Lowitzer (center), 1001st Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Training Company, Trenton, N.J., to the top of the final wall during the confidence course portion of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Best Warrior Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., held April 8-11. Competitors navigated the course as a team, relying on each other to successfully complete certain sections of the course as well as contributing individually to the timed event. The USACAPOC(A) BWC enhances basic Soldier skills and individual readiness tasks needed to adapt to the ever changing operational environment. The top Soldier and Non-commissioned Officer who earn the title of "Best Warrior" will go on to represent USACAPOC(A) at the U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition later this summer at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin.

Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US