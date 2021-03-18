Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team from Air Force Research Lab finds a way to use packaged snow as explosion protection

    Team from Air Force Research Lab finds a way to use packaged snow as explosion protection

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    A gauge stand measures the effect of an explosion during the snow mitigation test on March 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The foil pieces are used to measure the blast caused by the explosion. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:05
    Photo ID: 6606297
    VIRIN: 210318-F-GH181-1003
    Resolution: 537x409
    Size: 97.49 KB
    Location: OH, US
    This work, Team from Air Force Research Lab finds a way to use packaged snow as explosion protection [Image 3 of 3], by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson
    technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Innovation
    Materials and Manufacturing
    JFWORX

