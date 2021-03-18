Team from Air Force Research Lab finds a way to use packaged snow as explosion protection

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Flight prepare bags for the snow mitigation experiment on March 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The experiment tested the use of snow to help mitigate explosive effects. Because of Alaska’s arctic environment, the usual method of using water to reduce blast wave peak pressures is often impractical. Therefore, Icemen Spark and EOD sought to use a more readily available material: snow. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

