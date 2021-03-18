U.S. Air Force airmen from the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight, the Iceman Spark Innovation team, Air Force Reach Laboratory innovation team, and other partners set off an explosion for the EOD snow mitigation test on March 18, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The experiment tested the use of snow to mitigate the damaging effects of explosions in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 15:05 Photo ID: 6606280 VIRIN: 210318-F-GH181-2002 Resolution: 637x337 Size: 91.1 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team from Air Force Research Lab finds a way to use packaged snow as explosion protection [Image 3 of 3], by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.