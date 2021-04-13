Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C makes repairs to 525 feet of the Great Sodus Bay east breakwater/Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY, April 13, 2021. This structure provides protection along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6606256
    VIRIN: 210413-A-PG036-008
    Resolution: 6016x3376
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021
    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021
    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021
    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021
    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    shoreline protection
    buffalo district
    lake ontario
    great sodus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT