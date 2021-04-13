Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C makes repairs to 525 feet of the Great Sodus Bay east breakwater/Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY, April 13, 2021. This structure provides protection along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

