    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021 [Image 2 of 5]

    Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District civil engineer Victoria Towndrow at the Great Sodus Bay east breakwater/Charles Point steel sheet pile wall repair project, Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY, April 13, 2021. This structure provides protection along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

