U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Great Lakes Dock & Materials, L.L.C makes repairs to 525 feet of the Great Sodus Bay east breakwater/Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, Sodus Point, Wayne County, NY, April 13, 2021. This structure provides protection along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6606258
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-PG036-010
|Resolution:
|6016x3741
|Size:
|15.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Great Sodus Bay breakwall repair project - April 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS
