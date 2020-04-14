Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC [Image 3 of 3]

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, speaks with Kristen Baldwin, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, during an immersion tour at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2021. Bjorkman utilized the visit with Baldwin to discuss the AFTC perspective on digital engineering and the future of testing as a continuous evaluation process throughout a system’s lifecycle. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6606251
    VIRIN: 210414-F-CX842-0003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC
    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC
    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT