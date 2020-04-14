Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC [Image 1 of 3]

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Kristen Baldwin (left), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, is greeted at the Air Force Test Center headquarters building by MyNga Day, 412th Test Wing chief of protocol, during an immersion tour at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2021. Baldwin met with Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, to discuss the AFTC perspective on digital engineering and the future of testing as a continuous evaluation process. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2020
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6606249
    VIRIN: 210414-F-CX842-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC
    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC
    Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Kristen Baldwin
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT