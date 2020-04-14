Deputy Assistant SECAF for Science, Technology and Engineering visits AFTC

Kristen Baldwin (left), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, is greeted at the Air Force Test Center headquarters building by MyNga Day, 412th Test Wing chief of protocol, during an immersion tour at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2021. Baldwin met with Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, to discuss the AFTC perspective on digital engineering and the future of testing as a continuous evaluation process. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

