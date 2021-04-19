An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa is operationalizing Agile Combat Employment concepts to increase agility, resiliency, and lethality in all air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6606120
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-AF991-0545
|Resolution:
|2634x1754
|Size:
|377.18 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise
