F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa is operationalizing Agile Combat Employment concepts to increase agility, resiliency, and lethality in all air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

