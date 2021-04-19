Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa is operationalizing Agile Combat Employment concepts to increase agility, resiliency, and lethality in all air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6606120
    VIRIN: 210419-F-AF991-0545
    Resolution: 2634x1754
    Size: 377.18 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Field exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

