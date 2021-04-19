F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is taking part in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

