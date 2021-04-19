Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is taking part in an Agile Combat Employment exercise to increase survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

    This work, F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Field exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

