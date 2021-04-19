An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off for exercise Agile Liberty at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 19, 2021. Following the Agile Combat Employment exercise, the 48 FW will conduct bilateral training with the Polish air force to maintain joint readiness while building interoperability capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6606119 VIRIN: 210419-F-AF991-0680 Resolution: 2618x1744 Size: 204.02 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-15s, F-16s and C-130s arrive in Poland for an Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.