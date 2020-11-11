Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE leader Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth at Veterans Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE leader Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth at Veterans Day ceremony

    CLEWISTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Photo by Maya Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lt. Col. Todd Polk was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day event. Prior to the start of the ceremony, he spoke with an estimated 20 local high school cadets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6605935
    VIRIN: 201111-A-GY110-062
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE leader Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth at Veterans Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Maya Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Jacksonville District Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth cadets
    USACE Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks at Veteran's Day Ceremony
    USACE Lt. Col. Todd Polk provides celebratory remarks at Veterans Day Ceremony
    USACE leader Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth at Veterans Day ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterans Day

    TAGS

    SAD
    USACE Jacksonville District
    VeteransDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT