USACE Jacksonville District Deputy Lt. Col. Todd Polk speak to high school youth cadets prior to providing Veterans Day remarks in the community. About 20 high school cadets gathered to greet him.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6605931
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-GY110-173
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|CLEWISTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Jacksonville District Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks to youth cadets [Image 4 of 4], by Maya Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT