USACE Lt. Col. Toddy Polk was invited by the city of Clewiston, Fla to speak at Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6605932
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-GY110-458
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Lt. Col. Todd Polk speaks at Veteran's Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Maya Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT