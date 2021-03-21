Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX

210321-N-WP865-1082

NORFOLK (March 21, 2021) Lt. Chad Obermeyer, left, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 6, explains how the COVID-19 vaccine works to Operations Specialist Seaman Kevin Howard in the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima's (LHD 7) medical ward, March 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser/RELEASED)

