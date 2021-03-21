Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX

210321-N-WP865-1096

NORFOLK (March 21, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christina Essigmann, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Operations Specialist Seaman Kevin Howard in the ship's medical ward, March 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

