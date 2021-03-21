Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX

210321-N-WP865-1096
NORFOLK (March 21, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christina Essigmann, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Operations Specialist Seaman Kevin Howard in the ship's medical ward, March 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
03.21.2021
04.19.2021
NORFOLK, VA, US
