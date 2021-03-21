Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX [Image 2 of 3]

    Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210321-N-WP865-1096
    NORFOLK (March 21, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christina Essigmann, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Operations Specialist Seaman Kevin Howard in the ship's medical ward, March 21, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Conducts COVID Vaccine SHOTEX [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Sink COVID
    CPR-4
    Iwo Jima LHD-7

