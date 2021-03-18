HSC 26 Sailors Perform MH-60S Maintenance

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Kristian Rodriguez, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts an inspection on the main rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

