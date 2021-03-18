Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 26 Sailors Perform MH-60S Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    HSC 26 Sailors Perform MH-60S Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Travis Baley 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Kristian Rodriguez, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts an inspection on the main rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 10:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
