ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Kristian Rodriguez, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts an inspection on the main rotor of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6605920
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-AZ467-1195
|Resolution:
|2532x3545
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HSC 26 Sailors Perform MH-60S Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT