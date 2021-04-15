NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

210415-N-PS473-1096 NEW ORLEANS (April 15, 2021) Cmdr. Roger D. Phelps Jr., left, salutes Capt. Robert “Butch” Smith, Commodore for Navy Recruiting Region Central, center, after relinquishing command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans to Cmdr. Christopher Brown during a change of command ceremony. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)

