Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    210415-N-PS473-1093 NEW ORLEANS (April 15, 2021) Cmdr. Roger D. Phelps Jr., left, salutes Cmdr. Christopher Brown as he relinquished command of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans to Brown during a change of command ceremony. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6605913
    VIRIN: 210415-N-PS473-1093
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 909.08 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New Orleans Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command
    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command
    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command
    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command
    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command
    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Recruiter
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    NTAG
    NTAG New Orleans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT