NTAG New Orleans Change of Command

NEW ORLEANS – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans held a change of command ceremony April 15th.

Cmdr. Christopher Brown took command of NTAG New Orleans from Cmdr. Roger D. Phelps Jr. during the ceremony at NTAG New Orleans headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans. Capt. Robert “Butch” Smith, Commodore for Navy Recruiting Region Central was the presiding officer.

“I am here to acknowledge Cmdr. Phelps accomplishments, but he will be the first to say his team’s efforts is what has made NTAG New Orleans successful,” said Smith. “Team New Orleans, Thank you for your hard work and dedication to the mission and for supporting Cmdr. Phelps’ vision to be one of the best NTAG’s in the country.”

Phelps served as commanding officer from August 2019 until April 2021. Under his leadership, NTAG New Orleans accessed more than 2,200 new Sailors to include 58 Prior Service Sailors, 133 Navy Accession Training/Full-time Support program enlistments, 159 Nuclear Field enlistments and 109 Navy Special Warfare/Operations enlistments. NTAG New Orleans and Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) New Orleans have been recognized with; Recruiting Bronze 'R' Award for FY20, Retention Excellence Award FY19 and FY20, and NTAG/ TAOC of the Year 2019 Silver ‘R’.

“The team has done an outstanding job over the last couple of years,” said Phelps. “I am very proud and honored to be your commanding officer and to serve with each and every one of you here at the command. So keep doing what you do.”

In addition, NTAG New Orleans processed more than 304 Officers leading to the attainment of 98 Active Duty general program Officers, 32 Active Medical Officers, 14 Reserve Component General Officers and 11 Reserve Component Medical Officers.

“We didn’t have the option of not getting out and performing our mission.” said Phelps. “Our country needs us to continue to find the best and brightest.

Brown believes Phelps’s leadership of NTAG New Orleans helped the command to shine throughout the pandemic.

“Cmdr. Phelps thank you very much for everything I was able to learn from you here,” said Brown. “You brought so much experience from both your enlisted and officer service in recruiting, so I may call on you for advice from time to time.”

Brown appreciates the opportunity to lead the command into the future.

“We’ve been through challenging times, but good crews aren’t made in smooth seas, they are made in rough ones,” said Brown. “There will be challenging times ahead, but I look forward to working with you all and overcoming every obstacle in our path. I know WE will be successful.”

NTAG New Orleans’ role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG New Orleans’ area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

