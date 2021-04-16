Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers graduate field sanitation course [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers graduate field sanitation course

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Surgeon Cell personnel, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), recognizes 13 U.S. Soldiers for completing a field sanitation course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 16, 2021. The Soldiers trained for one week on field sanitation practices, educating them on issues such as preventative medicine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:11
    Photo ID: 6605673
    VIRIN: 210416-F-VI407-1041
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 355.42 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers graduate field sanitation course [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers graduate field sanitation course
    Soldiers graduate field sanitation course
    Soldiers graduate field sanitation course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army
    CJTF-HOA
    preventative medicine
    course graduation
    field sanitation team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT