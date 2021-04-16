Surgeon Cell personnel, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), recognizes 13 U.S. Soldiers for completing a field sanitation course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 16, 2021. The Soldiers trained for one week on field sanitation practices, educating them on issues such as preventative medicine.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 07:11
|Photo ID:
|6605672
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-VI407-1046
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|550.3 KB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
This work, Soldiers graduate field sanitation course [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
