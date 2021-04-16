Soldiers graduate field sanitation course

Surgeon Cell personnel, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), recognizes 13 U.S. Soldiers for completing a field sanitation course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 16, 2021. The Soldiers trained for one week on field sanitation practices, educating them on issues such as preventative medicine.

