702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

U.S. Air Force Airmen and local national employees from the 702nd Mission Support Flight pose for a photo outside of the dining facility, April 15, 2021, at the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron. The 702nd MSF was recognized by the Air Force for outstanding food handling services by receiving the Hennessy Award, an award they competed for against other geographically separated units within U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

