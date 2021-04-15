Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award [Image 4 of 4]

    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and local national employees from the 702nd Mission Support Flight pose for a photo outside of the dining facility, April 15, 2021, at the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron. The 702nd MSF was recognized by the Air Force for outstanding food handling services by receiving the Hennessy Award, an award they competed for against other geographically separated units within U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 03:37
    Photo ID: 6605389
    VIRIN: 210415-F-VG991-1085
    Resolution: 4684x3123
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award
    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award
    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award
    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    52nd FW
    GSU
    702 MUNSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT