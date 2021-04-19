702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

Photo By Senior Airman Melody Howley | U.S. Air Force Airmen and local national employees from the 702nd Mission Support...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melody Howley | U.S. Air Force Airmen and local national employees from the 702nd Mission Support Flight pose for a photo outside of the dining facility, April 15, 2021, at the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron. The 702nd MSF was recognized by the Air Force for outstanding food handling services by receiving the Hennessy Award, an award they competed for against other geographically separated units within U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley) see less | View Image Page

The 702nd Munitions Support Squadron Military Support Flight was recognized for their efforts by receiving the Hennessy Award.

1st Lt. Sarah Orvosh, 702nd MUNSS MSF commander, said because of their efforts at the 702nd, they were able to win the Air Force level U.S Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa small site award.

The Hennessy Award is named after John Lawrence Hennessy, who was appointed by President Roosevelt, as chairman of the War Food Committee in 1943, to develop food service systems capable of sustaining millions of military personnel during World War II.

Orvosh said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the procedures that came with applying for the Hennessy Award were different than usual.

“A few different elements go into the application, to include our financial procedures,” said Orvosh. “We typically have an inspector come in and review our facility. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were able to send in a video of our kitchen, our standards and procedures, as well as how we run things on a day-to-day basis.”

Staff Sgt. Bao Thao, 702nd MUNSS community program manager, said this award is among the most prestigious for any Force Support Squadron.

“This award is a huge deal for all dining facilities in the Air Force,” said Thao. “For us to win this award, it really shows us that our work here really matters. Even though our team may be smaller than others, we still matter.”

Orvosh said she could not be prouder of her team with their efforts to continue exceeding standards and showing excellence.

“I just want to say thank you to our team, as well as our eight local nationals that work right along side us every day,” said Orvosh. “We would not be able to do what we do every day without their support, as well as the support of all the other flights here at the 702nd MUNSS.”