    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award [Image 3 of 4]

    702nd MUNSS Airmen win Hennessy Award

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Logwood, 702nd Mission Support Flight dining facility storeroom manager, serves guests lunch in the dining facility, April 15, 2020, at the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 702nd MUNSS MSF Airmen continued providing service, support and morale to 702 MUNSS Airmen by continuous training and listening to feedback from guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

