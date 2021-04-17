Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flightline Orientation [Image 3 of 6]

    Flightline Orientation

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Ross, 148th Fighter Wing Crew Chief, provides an F-16 Fighting Falcon safety and orientation briefing to Airman Basic Tylin Rust, a new Public Affairs Specialist trainee, at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minn. April 17, 2021. The orientation allowed for an increased understanding of the safety and operations of the flight line activities around running aircraft. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6604557
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-ZH124-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline Orientation [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flightline Orientation
    Flightline Orientation
    Flightline Orientation
    Awaiting Takeoff
    Awaiting Takeoff
    Awaiting Takeoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    training
    148th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT