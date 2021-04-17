148th Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxi from an End of Runway (EOR) inspection to the runway at the Duluth, Minn. Air National Guard Base April 17, 2021. EOR provides a final inspection of the aircraft prior to take off. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6604560
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-ZH124-1076
|Resolution:
|7927x5285
|Size:
|25.36 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awaiting Takeoff [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS
