    Awaiting Takeoff [Image 6 of 6]

    Awaiting Takeoff

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxi from an End of Runway (EOR) inspection to the runway at the Duluth, Minn. Air National Guard Base April 17, 2021. EOR provides a final inspection of the aircraft prior to take off. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6604560
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-ZH124-1076
    Resolution: 7927x5285
    Size: 25.36 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awaiting Takeoff [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    148th

