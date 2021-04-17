An F-16 Fighting Falcon of the 148th Fighter Wing stands ready to taxi from an End of Runway (EOR) inspection to the runway at the Duluth, Minn. Air National Guard Base April 17, 2021. EOR provides a final inspection of the aircraft prior to take off. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)
This work, Awaiting Takeoff [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
