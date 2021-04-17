Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Awaiting Takeoff [Image 4 of 6]

    Awaiting Takeoff

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jason Rolfe 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon of the 148th Fighter Wing stands ready to taxi from an End of Runway (EOR) inspection to the runway at the Duluth, Minn. Air National Guard Base April 17, 2021. EOR provides a final inspection of the aircraft prior to take off. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jason W. Rolfe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 14:37
    Photo ID: 6604558
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-ZH124-1054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.86 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awaiting Takeoff [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flightline Orientation
    Flightline Orientation
    Flightline Orientation
    Awaiting Takeoff
    Awaiting Takeoff
    Awaiting Takeoff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    ANG
    Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    148

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT