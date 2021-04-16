U.S. Army SSG Jordan, Dylan (left) and Sgt. Dressler, Dakotah (right) assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

