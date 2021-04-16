U.S. Army 1Lt. Schoer, Joseph (left) and 1Lt. Zinc, Corey (right) assigned to 25th Infantry Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:15 Photo ID: 6604401 VIRIN: 210416-A-RM286-0123 Resolution: 1936x2582 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.