Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 10 of 18]

    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    U.S. Army 1Lt. Schoer, Joseph (left) and 1Lt. Zinc, Corey (right) assigned to 25th Infantry Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:15
    Photo ID: 6604401
    VIRIN: 210416-A-RM286-0123
    Resolution: 1936x2582
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition
    2021 Best Ranger Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    brc
    best ranger
    water event
    rltw
    victory pond
    brc2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT